Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Drops By 17.7%

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 101,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.01.
In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,274 shares of company stock worth $318,819. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ECOM remained flat at $$9.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,450. The company has a market capitalization of $256.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.
Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.