Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Drops By 17.7%

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 101,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,274 shares of company stock worth $318,819. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 768,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 145,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,238 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 706,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM remained flat at $$9.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,450. The company has a market capitalization of $256.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

