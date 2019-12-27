Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Increases By 10,834.6%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 10,834.6% from the November 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLPN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 96,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,559. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.