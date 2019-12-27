Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Declines By 27.8%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 28th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Educational Development stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Educational Development has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $11.07.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 21.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.40% of Educational Development worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

