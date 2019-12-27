Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Declines By 24.4%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the November 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 244,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,166. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $99,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in electroCore by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in electroCore by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

