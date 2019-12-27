Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Increases By 52.4%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the November 28th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of HFBL traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.62. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

