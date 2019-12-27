Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Grows By 23.8%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 473,148 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 114,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,002. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

