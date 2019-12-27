Short Interest in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Grows By 25.9%

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 28th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

