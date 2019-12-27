Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) Declines By 59.3%

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 28th total of 49,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $133,243.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,460.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.16. 1,785,054 shares of the company were exchanged.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

