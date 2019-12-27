Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Decreases By 38.6%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the November 28th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 55,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.88. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 93.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Fahey Julie acquired 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Creative Planning increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

