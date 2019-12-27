SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $545.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of -0.58. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CTO Scott A. Yerby sold 22,541 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $361,332.23. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $1,936,476. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SI-Bone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SI-Bone by 63.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

