Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp (CVE:VIPR) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 43,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 43,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of $15.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver. The company holds interest in three mineral concessions totaling 35,598 hectares that comprise part of the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.