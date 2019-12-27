Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Shares Up 2.2%

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69, approximately 2,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

