Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Up 0.5%

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 573 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 568 ($7.47), 208,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 213,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.43).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Smart Metering Systems to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 545 ($7.17) in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 535.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 484.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.10 million and a PE ratio of -118.33.

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

