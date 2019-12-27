SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0120

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $249,197.00 and $45,470.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,280.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.01744217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.02772459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00561116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00617064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00381386 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,913,020 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,928 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

