Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $400.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 15,535 shares of company stock valued at $158,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 441,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 190,962 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 49.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

