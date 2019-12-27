Storm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $878,119.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $878,119.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Storm has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.01233689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinnest, HitBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Bitbns, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

