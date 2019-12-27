STPT (STPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $578,188.00

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, STPT has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. STPT has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $578,188.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,966,845,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,372,049 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

