STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STRATA Skin Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

