StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $530,448.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,611,231,227 coins and its circulating supply is 16,198,036,873 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

