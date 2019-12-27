Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Tidex, Bitbns and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

