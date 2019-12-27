Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a current ratio of 1,409.38. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$61.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.40%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total transaction of C$1,703,322.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,938,754.02.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

