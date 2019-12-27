Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 2,084,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 221,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.