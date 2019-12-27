Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Stock Price Down 15%

Shares of Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

About Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

