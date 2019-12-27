Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 28th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SYNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,560. Synacor has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synacor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Synacor by 77.7% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Synacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synacor by 809.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 43,538 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

