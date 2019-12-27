Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $119.16, $24.72 and $10.00. Tael has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $343,185.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.05867713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $34.91, $4.92, $62.56, $45.75, $5.22, $7.20, $10.00, $13.96, $18.11, $24.72 and $6.32. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.