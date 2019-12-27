TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TLC. Zacks Investment Research raised TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

TLC stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%. Equities research analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

