Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Trading Up 2.9%

Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.86 and last traded at $105.86, approximately 632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.84.

Several brokerages have commented on THLEF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Thales alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.31.

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.