The 3D Printing ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01 (BATS:PRNT)

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

PRNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 15,748 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The 3D Printing ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

