The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $504,145.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,382,318 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

