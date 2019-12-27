TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.65.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,539.42. Insiders have purchased 112,387 shares of company stock valued at $352,539 in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

