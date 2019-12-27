TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.60 ($3.44).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

LON TIFS traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 252 ($3.31). 154,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,273. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 259.50 ($3.41). The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

