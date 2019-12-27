Tierion Price Tops $0.0435 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $278,184.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

