TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

TSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TIM Participacoes by 77.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 226,693 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 219.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 112,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 568,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. Research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1259 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

