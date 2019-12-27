Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.73, approximately 8,625 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 million and a P/E ratio of -182.50.

Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged in researching and developing a separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings. The Company has developed Creating Value from Waste (CVW) technologies that recover valuable heavy minerals, bitumen, solvent and water from oil sands waste tailings.

