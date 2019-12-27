TOKPIE Market Capitalization Hits $30,518.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $30,518.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 251.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,830,712 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

