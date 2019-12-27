TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the November 28th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TAT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 51,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,958. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 7,363,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,960.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,616,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,219.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

