TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 714,328 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 244,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TransEnterix by 921.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 271,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 491,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 277,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 108,981 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

