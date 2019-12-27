TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 714,328 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 244,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.
TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.