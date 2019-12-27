TransGlobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,437,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 152,953 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,362,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,085,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 97,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

