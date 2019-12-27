Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of TREX opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. Trex has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 6.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

