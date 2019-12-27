TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,991. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.79.
In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 548,545 shares of company stock valued at $28,647,721 and have sold 79,817 shares valued at $4,432,606. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
