TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,991. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 548,545 shares of company stock valued at $28,647,721 and have sold 79,817 shares valued at $4,432,606. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

