Tripio (TRIO) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $514,373.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01211649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

