Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 71.1% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $295,240.00 and $34,606.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.01220371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

