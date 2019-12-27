TTC Market Cap Tops $9.24 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox and Upbit. During the last week, TTC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $80,252.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.05827791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023345 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 839,233,832 coins and its circulating supply is 382,208,677 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.