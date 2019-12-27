Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TSN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.38. 53,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $94.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $9,537,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

