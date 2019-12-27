Ultiledger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Ultiledger has a market cap of $15.51 million and $1.75 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01211649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,967,996 tokens. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

