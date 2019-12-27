UNI COIN (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $108.45 Million

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00024982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $108.45 million and approximately $3,835.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

