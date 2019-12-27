UralsCoin (URALS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $149.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded down 61.5% against the dollar. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $1,257.00 and $149.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin Coin Profile

UralsCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info . UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

