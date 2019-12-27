US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1277 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00811.

HUSE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

