USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BUY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

