VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75, approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

VA BK BANKSHARE/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VABB)

Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Virginia Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

